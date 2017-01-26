Tickets on sale now! VIP packages available.

Morning Devotion: 7-9am Weekdays

Start Your Day with Morning Devotion

Weekdays: 7:00am-9:00am with Mark Holland

Engaging the Culture

Engaging the Culture

Weekdays at 12:30pm & 6pm

Relationship Insights

Weekdays at 12:30pm and 6:30pm

  • Your body has many parts—limbs, organs, cells—but no matter how many parts you can name, you’re still one body. It’s all the different-but-similar parts arranged and functioning together. If Ear said, “I’m not beautiful like Eye, limpid and expressive; I don’t deserve a place on the head,” would you want to remove it from the body? If the body was all eye, how could it hear? If all ear, how could it smell? As it is, we see that God has carefully placed each part of the body right where he wanted it. 1 Corinthians 12:12, 14,16-18 (Message)
  • Why doesn't God stop us from making bad choices? Sarah sits down with Randy Alcorn to talk about this question and what it would mean if he did.
  • But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light. 1 Peter 2:9
  • Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God! 1 John 3:1
  • Rifqa Bary was Muslim living in America and then God got her heart. Listen to the turn her life took, what it takes for her to choose a life for Christ every day and how in the darkest days God shows up.
Latest Prayer Requests

  1. Prayer Requests

    Anonymous said "Please pray God's protection, wisdom and guidance for our family. Pray for my son to make good choic..." More

  2. Prayer Requests

    Anonymous said "My friend Gail is going in for her first chemo for pancreatic cancer today. Please pray it goes well..." More

  3. Prayer Requests

    Anonymous said "Pray for family going through hard times. Son is having medical and other issues—lots of prayer for ..." More

