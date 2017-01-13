

Vision is a dynamic life force. It’s a spiritual power that gives you the ability to see by faith, even those things that you cannot see with your natural eye. In fact, I believe what you see when your eyes are closed is far more important than what you see when they are open. Your vision of the real YOU cannot be who you see reflected in the mirror, because that “you” will morph and change as you go through life. No, the vision of the authentic YOU is who you see with the eyes of your heart. Who do you see when you close your eyes? Be brutally honest. Then believe, whoever that is, that God loves you unconditionally, right here, right now. Just the way you are. And, if you never changed a thing, God would still love you completely.