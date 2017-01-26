Your body has many parts—limbs, organs, cells—but no matter how many parts you can name, you’re still one body. It’s all the different-but-similar parts arranged and functioning together. If Ear said, “I’m not beautiful like Eye, limpid and expressive; I don’t deserve a place on the head,” would you want to remove it from the body? If the body was all eye, how could it hear? If all ear, how could it smell? As it is, we see that God has carefully placed each part of the body right where he wanted it. 1 Corinthians 12:12, 14,16-18 (Message)
